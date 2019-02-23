AIADMK MP S Rajendran killed in road accident in TN

AIADMK S died Saturday after a car in which he was travelling rammed into a road median at near here, police said.

The 62-year old representing suffered serious injuries and died on the spot this morning, they said.

"Two others who were with the MP-- his and a relative who assisted him in his work- were taken to a local hospital and then shifted to Government Medical College Hospital at Mundiyampakkam ( district)," a police official told

According to preliminary enquiries, the accident occurred after the lost control of the vehicle and hit a road median at about 40 km from here and a probe was on.

Meanwhile, K Palaniswami condoled Rajendran's death and said he was anguished to learn about it.

He lauded Rajendran's for his efficient work as an MP, to the people and for his committment to the AIADMK's principles.

" has been in public life for a long time and worked for the people's welfare. He was affable and held many responsibilities in the party. His death is a huge loss for the AIADMK and the people," he said in a statement in Chennai.

Palaniswami conveyed his condolences to Rajendran's family members, party colleagues and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

