Ailing Pakistani prisoner dies in hospital

An ailing Pakistani prisoner died at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Thursday during treatment, said police.
The prisoner, Mohammad Anin Chaudhary, a resident of Karachi, was lodged at Palara jail near Bhuj town of Kutch district since 2017.
The 66-year-old was arrested by the Jakhau police of Kutch district on charges of illegally crossing the Indo-Pak border in the creek area for fishing, said officials.
According to civil superintendent M M Prabhakar, the patient referred to the hospital was a "stroke patient" and he died during treatment.
"In March last year, he was sentenced to three years in jail by a local court. He was lodged at Palara jail near Bhuj. When his condition deteriorated on February 20, he was first referred to a hospital in Bhuj and later shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital," said a senior official.
The official added Chaudhary could not recover and eventually died Thursday in the hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
