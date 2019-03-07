Ailing Pakistani prisoner dies in hospital

An ailing Pakistani prisoner died at Civil Hospital Thursday during treatment, said police.

The prisoner, Mohammad Anin Chaudhary, a resident of Karachi, was lodged at near Bhuj town of district since 2017.

The 66-year-old was arrested by the of district on charges of illegally crossing the Indo-Pak border in the creek area for fishing, said officials.

According to M M Prabhakar, the patient referred to the hospital was a "stroke patient" and he died during treatment.

"In March last year, he was sentenced to three years in jail by a local court. He was lodged at near Bhuj. When his condition deteriorated on February 20, he was first referred to a hospital in Bhuj and later shifted to Civil Hospital," said a

The added Chaudhary could not recover and eventually died Thursday in the hospital.

