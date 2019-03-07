Mining blocks to be allotted via e-auction only: J&K

In a significant decision, Governor administration Thursday declared e- as the only method for the allocation of blocks in the state with immediate effect.

Accordingly, SRO 161 has been issued to amend the J&K Mineral Rules specifyinge-auctionas the only routeavailable for allocation of blocks, an said.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce department, Navin K Choudhary, emphasisedthat the allocation of blocks in the past have not been without controversy as initially first come first serveprocess was adopted.

Even in case of open auction, there were allegations of unfair practices adopted by way of intimidation to thwart the genuine process, he said.

"The new practice of e- will result in the highest degree of transparency and as a result, substantial increase in revenue for the government," he said.

