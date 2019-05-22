DHFL shares tank over 17%

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance tanked over 17 per cent in early trade Wednesday amid reports that the company will no longer accept fresh deposits from public or renew the existing deposits.

(DHFL) has also stopped the withdrawal of premature deposits with immediate effect, as per the reports.

On the BSE, the scrip of the company opened on a negative note and further slumped 17.51 per cent to Rs 107.15.

On NSE, the shares declined 17.80 per cent to Rs 106.85.

Last week, the firm in regulatory filings said credit rating agencies CRISIL, ICRA, and Brickwork Ratings have downgraded the company's ratings.

