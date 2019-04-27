JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Renault to propose joint holding company with Nissan: Nikkei report
Business Standard

Air India software shutdown effect: 155 flights to be delayed today

Thousands of passengers had a harrowing time Saturday morning at airports across the world

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India, FinMin, finance ministry, civil aviation ministry, SPV, special purpose vehicles, air india debt, air india, Air India Air Transport Service Limited, air india loan, air india loan, air india flights, air india divestment, air india stake
Air India

As Air India's passenger service system (PSS) software shut down for six hours Saturday, the airline said a total of 155 flights will be delayed for an average duration of two hours till 8.30 pm.

Thousands of passengers had a harrowing time Saturday morning at airports across the world as the airline's PSS software, which looks after check-in, baggage and reservation, did not function from 3.30 am to 8.45 am due to a technical glitch.

"155 flights, with an average duration of two hours, are expected to be delayed till 2030 hours," Air India spokesperson said.

The airline's chairman and managing director (CMD) Ashwani Lohani said he expects normalisation of operations by Saturday night.

The average number of flights that Air India group, which also includes subsidiaries Alliance Air and Air India Express, flies daily are around 674.
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU