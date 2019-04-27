Air India software shutdown effect: 155 flights to be delayed today

As Air India's (PSS) software shut down for six hours Saturday, the said a total of 155 flights will be delayed for an average duration of two hours till 8.30 pm.

Thousands of passengers had a harrowing time Saturday morning at airports across the world as the airline's PSS software, which looks after check-in, baggage and reservation, did not function from 3.30 am to 8.45 am due to a technical glitch.

"155 flights, with an average duration of two hours, are expected to be delayed till 2030 hours," spokesperson said.

The airline's chairman and managing director (CMD) said he expects normalisation of operations by Saturday night.

The average number of flights that group, which also includes subsidiaries and Express, flies daily are around 674.