Air India to start new domestic and international flights from next month

Wednesday announced that various new flights would begin from next month on domestic as well as international routes in order to meet heavy demand of seats during the

The national carrier said it will offer additional 3,500 seats per week on Mumbai-Dubai- route from June 1.

Moreover, it will offer additional 3,500 seats per week on Delhi-Dubai- route too from June 2 by operating two new flights using its B787 aircraft.

"The will offer one way Economy class promotional fare of Rs 7777 (all inclusive) from both and to for sale and travel up to July 31, 2019," said in a statement.

On its domestic front, said it will introduce new flights on Bhopal-Pune- route and Varanasi-Chennai- route from June 5.

"The number of flights on Delhi-Bhopal- will be increased from present 14 flights per week to 20 flights per week by introducing third frequency to the historical city of Tals," the statement added.

The national carrier would be increasing its flights on Delhi-Raipur-Delhi route from existing seven flights per week to 14 flights per week.

According to Air India, the number of flights per week would be increased on



routes such as Delhi-Bengaluru-Delhi, Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi, Chennai-Ahmedabad-Chennai and Chennai-Kolkata-Chennai.

The flights per week would also be increased on Delhi-Vadodara-Delhi route and Mumbai-Vizag- route, the statement added.

