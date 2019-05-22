Two Japanese carriers postpone release of Huawei phones

Two of Japan's top carriers said Wednesday they will delay releasing new handsets made by after a US ban on American companies selling technology to the Chinese

and SoftBank Corp, the country's number two and number three carriers respectively, said the decision was taken to give them time to assess the impact of the US ban.

The country's biggest carrier, NTT Docomo, said it was also considering similar action.

SoftBank had been due to release a Huawei-made on Friday, but halted the release "because we are currently trying to confirm if our customers will be able to use the equipment with a sense of safety", company told AFP.

"We still don't know when we will be able to start selling," he said, adding the Japanese carrier is concerned about "everything" linked to the US ban.

Citing national security, US has effectively banned US companies from supplying and affiliates with the critical components that have helped it grow into the world's largest supplier of and second-biggest maker.

US officials this week, however, issued a 90-day reprieve on the ban on dealing with Huawei, saying breathing space is needed to avoid huge disruption.

Japanese carrier said its release of the P30 litePremium planned in May will also be postponed, with saying: "We're checking the facts on how (the US decision) was made and its impact."



told AFP that the firm is "studying possibility of stopping the receiving of sales orders of HUAWEI P30 Pro that we are planning to release this summer".

Last week Trump declared a "national emergency" empowering him to blacklist companies seen as "an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States" -- a move analysts said was clearly aimed at Huawei.

The also announced an effective ban on US companies selling or transferring to Huawei.

has long suspected deep links between Huawei and the Chinese military, and its moves against the company come amid the churning trade dispute between the world's top two economies.

The risks for Huawei came into focus this week when Google, whose powers most of the world's smartphones, said it would cut ties with Huawei as a result of the ban.

That poses a dire threat to Huawei as loss of full access to Google's services could make its phones a hard sell to consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)