JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'Snana Jatra' celebrated in Puri, devotees throng temple
Business Standard

Air India to start new flights on two routes from Sept 27

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India will start new flights on Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar route and Mumbai-Nairobi route from September 27, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

"I am delighted to announce that on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27th Sept 2019, Air India will begin a direct Mumbai-Nairobi flight (4 days a week) to improve air connectivity between India & Kenya," he said in a tweet.

Last Friday, Puri had said that the national carrier will start Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight from September 27.

"To honour another long pending demand of devotees to provide air connectivity between Guru Nagri & Sri Patna Sahib, I am delighted to announce the commencement of a daily Air India flight between Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar from 27th Sept 2019," he had tweeted.

Puri, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, had fought the 2019 general elections from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, but lost to Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU