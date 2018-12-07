Air Italy starts Delhi-Milan flight; to share flying code with Vistara

Italian carrier on Friday commenced direct services to Milan from New Delhi and has high expectations from the Indian market, as it expands in Asia, a senior official said.

Air Italy's Chief Operating Officer Rossen Dimitrov said the airline is to enter into a with full service carrier

Code sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

The first flight to Milan took off from here in the morning.

The Italian airline would operate three weekly flights from the national capital to Milan and starting December 14, there would be thrice-a-week direct services to Milan from Mumbai.

"The launch of our represents another major step forward for and reinforces our commitment to our network expansion plans in Asia," Dimitrov said at a press briefing.

He noted that India is a great market and there are "very high expectations" as there is an opportunity to grow.

Delhi is the fourth intercontinental route for this year after flights to New York, Miami and Bangkok.