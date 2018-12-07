JUST IN
Air Italy starts Delhi-Milan flight; to share flying code with Vistara

Code sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image

Italian carrier Air Italy on Friday commenced direct services to Milan from New Delhi and has high expectations from the Indian market, as it expands in Asia, a senior official said.

Air Italy's Chief Operating Officer Rossen Dimitrov said the airline is to enter into a code share with full service carrier Vistara.

Code sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

The first flight to Milan took off from here in the morning.

The Italian airline would operate three weekly flights from the national capital to Milan and starting December 14, there would be thrice-a-week direct services to Milan from Mumbai.

"The launch of our India-Italy sector represents another major step forward for Air Italy and reinforces our commitment to our network expansion plans in Asia," Dimitrov said at a press briefing.

He noted that India is a great market and there are "very high expectations" as there is an opportunity to grow.

Delhi is the fourth intercontinental route for Air Italy this year after flights to New York, Miami and Bangkok.
First Published: Fri, December 07 2018. 13:10 IST

