With impressive earnings of $22 million, a seven-year-old American boy has become this year's highest-paid star, beating established adults in the business like Daniel Middleton and Jake Paul, according to Forbes.

Forbes' list of "Highest-Paid Stars 2018" is topped by of ToysReview, who makes millions by reviewing everything from toys to cars and Legos through simple home-made videos that are uploaded on his channel by his parents.

Last year, it was reported that Ryan made $11 million from his YouTube channel, coming in at number 8 on Forbes' 2017 list, but the toy critic is on an up-move. His YouTube channel has attracted a huge following of parents and children who watch Ryan test new toys and share his thoughts on them.

The prestigious US business magazine said his short videos made Ryan one of the most popular influencers online, with 17.3 million followers and a total of nearly 26 billion views since he and his parents launched his main channel, Ryan ToysReview, in March 2015. The Ryan's World toy line was the first to be released in an exclusive partnership with Walmart earlier this year.