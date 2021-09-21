Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be new chief of Indian Air Force

-
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari will take the reins as the chief of the Indian Air Force after the incumbent, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, retires on September 30, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Air Marshal Chaudhari is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff.
"The government has decided to appoint Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on September 30," the ministry said in a brief statement.
Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982.
He has held command, staff and instructional appointments at various levels, including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.
