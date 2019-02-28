Foodgrains production may fall 1pc to 281.37 MT: Agri Min

India's foodgrains production is estimated to decline by one per cent to 281.37 million tonne in 2018-19 despite record rice output, as the country is likely to harvest lower coarse cereals and pulses crops, the government said on Thursday.

The country had produced 284.83 million tonne (MT) in the 2017-18 crop year (July-June).

"Total foodgrains production in the country is estimated at 281.37 MT," the union agriculture ministry said in a statement while releasing the second advance estimates for 2018-19.

The production figures are subject to revision on account of more precise information flowing over time, it added.

The cumulative rainfall in the country during the monsoon season (June to September 2018) was 9 per cent lower than long period average (LPA).

As per the data, rice production is estimated to touch record 115.60 MT in 2018-19 from 112.91 MT in the previous year.

Wheat output is pegged slightly lower at 99.12 MT from 99.70 MT in the previous year.

The production of coarse cereals is estimated to fall at 42.64 MT from 46.99 MT in the previous year.

Pulses output, too, is seen lower at 24.02 MT from record 25.23 MT during the period under review.

Among non-foodgrain crops, total oilseeds production during 2018-19 is estimated at 31.50 MT as against 31.3 MT in the previous year.

Sugarcane output is estimated at 380.83 MT from 376.9 MT.

Production of cotton has been pegged lower at 30.09 million bales (of 170 kg each) from 34.88 million bales, while jute & mesta output is seen at 10.07 million bales (of 180 kg each) against 10.13 million bales.

has been witnessing bumper foodgrains, oilseeds, cotton, sugarcane, fruits, vegetables over the last few years, which has resulted in lower prices for farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)