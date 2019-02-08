"Sonchiriya" gets A certificate, says producer

Rajput "Sonchiriya" has been granted an 'A' certificate after the maker incorporated three changes that were suggested by the (CBFC), the film's said on Friday.

Shot in Chambal, the film is set in the 1970s and showcases small town ruled and dominated by dacoits played by Sushant, Manoj Bajpayee, and others. The film contains many expletives.

"The film is censored, the obstacle has been cleared. Let's not look for controversy. They (CBFC) loved the film and they had three suggestions and that is it. The film is set in path. There were no issues," told reporters here at the promotional event of the film.

He was responding to question about whether the film faced any problem from the

said, "There were no issues and problems. The film has been censored and is releasing with an 'A' certificate."



The director, who has critically-acclaimed like "Udta Punjab", "Ishqiya" and "Dedh Ishqiya" to his credit, admitted that there is always a pressure on him to deliver good content.

"That kind of pressure is there but I don't think about it. Filmmaking itself is too tough but the focus is on getting it right. I have people around me who are honest and critical about my work," he adds.

Screwvala, whose last release "Uri: The Surgical Strike" turned out to be the biggest hit of the year so far, is hopeful about the fate of "Sonchiriya".

"Each film has its own karma and destiny. For everybody this film is special. It is a cult film in many ways. It is a genre-breaking movie. Audience will slowly grow to like the film. We are very confident about the film," he added.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead and it releases on March 1.

