Airtel upgrades 4G network in Delhi NCR to boost indoor coverage

Telecom operator Monday said it has upgraded its network in NCR to boost coverage inside buildings.

"As we introduce LTE-900, we will further step up our indoor network coverage. It will enable high speed connectivity and HD quality VoLTE calling for our customers in Delhi," Vani Venkatesh, Delhi/NCR, said in a statement.

The company was using 900



spectrum band for services. The signals transmitted in 900 band are considered to provide double coverage compared to widely used 1,800 band spectrum for services.

"Given the high propagation and reach of the 900 Mhz spectrum, Airtel customers will enjoy improved availability inside buildings - homes, offices and malls. It will also result in wider availability of Airtel 4G across NCR, which is one of the largest and most dense telecom markets in the country," the statement said.

Airtel uses a mix of 2,300 Mhz, 1,800 Mhz, 2,100 Mhz and 900 Mhz spectrum bands to deliver a seamless network experience to customers, it said.

