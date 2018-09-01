AJKPC calls for introduction of three-tier panchayati raj system in J-K

The All Conference (AJKPC) on Saturday urged to ensure introduction of three-tier system in the state post the elections.

On Friday, State Administrative Council (SAC) announced that elections to panchayats will be conducted in eight phases between November 8 and December 4.

"We welcome the polls' announcement by the We urge to make necessary amendments in the J&K Act to ensure the three-tier system (is introduced) after the elections have been conducted in the state," AJKPC state told reporters here.

He added the must ensure that the three-tier panchayati raj system is put in place by holding polls to block development councils (BDCs) and district planning and development boards (DPDBs) to strengthen the democracy at the grassroots levels.

Panchayat polls have not been held in since 2011.

Sharma said the constitution of new panchayats will bring peace and stability for the people of the state.

"In his address from the Red Fort, had called for empowerment of panchayats by decentralizing powers," he said.

Implementation of the prime minister's message in letter and spirit will only be possible by making necessary amendments to the Panchayati Raj Act of the state before the elections, he added.

The warned against a repeat of the 2011 panchayat polls when, he alleged, promises were made about constitution of BDCs and DPDBs, but no initiative was taken later.

This, Sharma claimed, only disempowered people and encouraged corruption.

He also urged the to seriously look into the issue of security threats to panchayat members and AJKPC leaders in view of the volatile situation in

"Our 12 members have already been killed and there is a potential threat to others in vulnerable areas. The governor should seriously look into our request for providing security cover to AJKPC and panchayat members," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)