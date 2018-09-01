AJKPC calls for introduction of three-tier panchayati raj system in J-K

-
The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Saturday urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to ensure introduction of three-tier panchayati raj system in the state post the panchayat elections.
On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) announced that elections to panchayats will be conducted in eight phases between November 8 and December 4.
"We welcome the panchayat polls' announcement by the government. We urge Governor Satya Pal Malik to make necessary amendments in the J&K Panchayati Raj Act to ensure the three-tier panchayati raj system (is introduced) after the elections have been conducted in the state," AJKPC state president Anil Sharma told reporters here.
He added the state administration must ensure that the three-tier panchayati raj system is put in place by holding polls to block development councils (BDCs) and district planning and development boards (DPDBs) to strengthen the democracy at the grassroots levels.
Panchayat polls have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir since 2011.
Sharma said the constitution of new panchayats will bring peace and stability for the people of the state.
"In his address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for empowerment of panchayats by decentralizing powers," he said.
Implementation of the prime minister's message in letter and spirit will only be possible by making necessary amendments to the Panchayati Raj Act of the state before the elections, he added.
The AJKPC chief warned against a repeat of the 2011 panchayat polls when, he alleged, promises were made about constitution of BDCs and DPDBs, but no initiative was taken later.
This, Sharma claimed, only disempowered people and encouraged corruption.
He also urged the governor to seriously look into the issue of security threats to panchayat members and AJKPC leaders in view of the volatile situation in Kashmir Valley.
"Our 12 members have already been killed and there is a potential threat to others in vulnerable areas. The governor should seriously look into our request for providing security cover to AJKPC and panchayat members," he said.
