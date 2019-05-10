JUST IN
Ajoy Mehta new Maha Chief Secretary, Pardeshi named BMC chief

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta has been appointed as Maharashtra's new chief secretary, a CMO official said Friday.

Mehta succeeds UPS Madan who has been named as the special advisor to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the official said.

Senior IAS official Praveen Pardeshi has been appointed the new BMC chief, succeeding Mehta.

Pardeshi, additional chief secretary to the Chief Minister, is a 1985-batch IAS officer.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 19:26 IST

