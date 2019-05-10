Ajoy Mehta new Maha Chief Secretary, Pardeshi named BMC chief

Mumbai municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta has been appointed as Maharashtra's new chief secretary, a CMO official said Friday.
Mehta succeeds UPS Madan who has been named as the special advisor to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the official said.
Senior IAS official Praveen Pardeshi has been appointed the new BMC chief, succeeding Mehta.
Pardeshi, additional chief secretary to the Chief Minister, is a 1985-batch IAS officer.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
