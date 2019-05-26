Akhil Rabindra and his team scores GT4 class podium in 12H BRNO 2019

India's Rabindra, the only Asian to seal an Racing Academy spot, achieved his third podium finish in 12H BRNO European Championship.

PROsport Performance, reigning series title holder, gained their third podium finish in the 24H Series Saturday.

Nico Verdonck, and Rabindra brought the Vantage GT4 home on third at the 12H Brno to extend the lead in the team's and driver's ranking.

PROsport and continue their impressive run in the GT4 championship whereas Akhil leads in the junior cup across all categories.

After qualifying 3rd in the qualifying round, PROsport Performance continued to stay 3rd in the GT4 segment at the end of the Race part 2 on Saturday (May 25, 2019).

From the qualifiers, they dropped one position at the end of the Race 1 which they completed in 3:03:10.109 hrs. The team completed 73 laps in the Race 1 to grab the 4thspot before coming back strongly in the second race of the day.

The team completed 294 laps from the 321 run by the overall winners and were classified 17th in the overall standings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)