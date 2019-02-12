Lead futures up 0.21 per cent as demand picks up

Lead prices were higher 0.21 per cent to Rs 145.80 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators built up fresh positions amid upsurge in demand in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in February was trading higher by 30 paise, or 0.21 per cent, at Rs 145.80 per kg in 561 lots.

Marketmen said fresh positions created by traders after uptick in demand by battery makers in the physical market mainly helped lead prices to rise at futures trade here.

