Nickel futures slide 0.63% on weak spot cues

Nickel prices shed 0.63 per cent to Rs 880.60 per kg in futures Tuesday as speculators cut down their holdings taking weak cues from the domestic spot markets on fall in demand from alloy-makers amid weak global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in February contract was trading lower by Rs 5.60, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 880.60 per kg with a business volume of 3,201 lots.

Market analysts attributed fall in nickel prices at futures trade to fall in demand from alloy-makers in the physical market and subdued overseas cues.

