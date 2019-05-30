Alabama set to execute man for pastor's slaying

A man who was nearly put to death before an warrant expired last month amid disagreements between justices is again set to die by in

Christopher Lee Price's is scheduled for Thursday at

The 46-year-old was convicted of using a sword and knife to kill a during a 1991 time robbery. Price would become the second inmate put to death in in two weeks.

Attorneys for Price asked the for a stay in a request filed late Wednesday.

Lower courts previously refused to postpone the

Price has asked to instead die by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method has legally authorised but not developed.

His lawyers argue the method, which kills by depleting the body of oxygen, would be less painful than

Price sued the state over Alabama's current practices, and the inmate's attorneys told the Supreme Court the state is rushing to execute him two weeks before the trial date.

State attorneys have argued that Price is bringing up previously decided issues at the last minute just to seek a delay.

Price was convicted of killing Bill Lynn, a in rural Fayette County, on December 22, 1991.

The inmate was set to be executed last month but the state death warrant expired at midnight before a divided Supreme Court lifted a stay that blocked the The court subsequently released documents that showed its internal squabbling over the death penalty.

The then set a new execution date even though U.S. of Mobile had scheduled a trial set for June 10 to hear Price's challenge to Alabama's lethal injection process. DuBose denied an execution stay in a decision Sunday.

Court documents show Lynn was at home with his wife assembling toys for grandchildren three days before when the failed.

He went outside to check on the power box, and the woman looked outside after hearing a noise to see a man dressed in black holding a sword above her husband.

The woman ran outside to find Lynn severely wounded, and she saw two men as she tried to start a van to flee. She was beaten and robbed of money and her wedding rings despite pleas that she be allowed to keep the jewelry, court documents show. Price was arrested several days later in Chattanooga,

He admitted participating in the robbery but blamed the actual killing on another man.

pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison, while jurors convicted Price of capital murder and a sentenced him to death.

Earlier this month, was put to death by lethal injection for his capital murder conviction in a quadruple killing near His lawyers didn't cite any complaints with the process following the execution.

Alabama executed one other inmate this year in February.

