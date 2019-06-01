JUST IN
Albania quake causes injuries, damages houses: officials

AFP  |  Tirana 

A 5.3-magnitude quake in southeast Albania Saturday injured four people and damaged houses, local officials said.

Media reports said four people were hurt in Floq, 15 kilometres southeast of the city of Korca, which lies 180 kilometres southeast of the capital Tirana.

Officials in Korca said the quake had damaged around 60 houses.

According to Albania's Institute of Geosciences, it struck at 6:26 am (0426 GMT) and was followed by seven weaker aftershocks.

Sat, June 01 2019. 19:35 IST

