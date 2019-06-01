Albania quake causes injuries, damages houses: officials

A 5.3-magnitude quake in Saturday injured four people and damaged houses, local officials said.

said four people were hurt in Floq, 15 kilometres southeast of the city of Korca, which lies 180 kilometres southeast of the capital Tirana.

Officials in said the quake had damaged around 60 houses.

According to Albania's Institute of Geosciences, it struck at 6:26 am (0426 GMT) and was followed by seven weaker aftershocks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)