Sylvester Stallone's 'Rambo: Last Blood' to release in India on Sept 20

Sylvester Stallone's "Rambo: Last Blood" will be hitting the theatres in on September 20.

The film marks the 72-year-old actor's fifth and final outing as the action character, John

Stallone first played the part in 1982's "First Blood", which he followed up with "Rambo: Part II" (1985), " III" (1988) and "Rambo" (2008).

"Last Blood", directed by from a script by Stallone and Matt Cirulnick, will see living on a ranch in Arizona, deeply troubled and wrestling with PTSD as he picks up casual work wherever he can.

When longtime family informs the former soldier that her granddaughter has gone missing after crossing into for a party, he sets off with her to find the youngster.

In pursuit, Rambo uncovers a sex-trafficking ring and teams up with a whose half-sister has also been kidnapped. He must deploy all his skills to save the girls and bring down a vicious crime lord.

The film will also feature Paz Vega, and in pivotal roles.

Stallone had unveiled the first look of the much-awaited film at the recently concluded

"Last Blood" will be released in by and MVP Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)