Alert sentry of army camp opens fire after noticing suspicious movement in J-K's Shopian

An alert sentry of an army camp in and Kashmir's district on Saturday opened fire after noticing "suspicious movement", but there was no loss of life or reported, police said.

"An alert sentry fired aerial shots after observing suspicious movement at of 44 RR in Shopian," a said.

He said there were no reports of any loss of life or in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)