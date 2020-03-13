JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

LIC to buy 1.35 billion shares of YES Bank at Rs 10 apiece: TV reports
Business Standard

Alkem Laboratories gets EIR from USFDA for manufacturing facility at Baddi

The USFDA has now issued an EIR for the manufacturing facility, it added.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

drug, medicine, pharmaceutical, pharma
Shares of Alkem Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,468.40 per scrip on BSE, up 3.62% from its previous close.

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator has issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

The Baddi facility was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from February 17 to 21, 2020, Alkem Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

The USFDA has now issued an EIR for the manufacturing facility, it added.

On February 21, the company in a regulatory filing had said USFDA had issued a Form 483 with two observations at the end of the inspection of the facility.

It had said it shall put together a detailed response with adequate corrective and preventive measures to address the USFDA observations.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,468.40 per scrip on BSE, up 3.62 per cent from its previous close.
First Published: Fri, March 13 2020. 14:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU