Alkem Laboratories gets EIR from USFDA for manufacturing facility at Baddi

Drug firm on Friday said the US health regulator has issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

The Baddi facility was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from February 17 to 21, 2020, said in a filing to BSE.

The has now issued an EIR for the manufacturing facility, it added.

On February 21, the company in a regulatory filing had said had issued a Form 483 with two observations at the end of the inspection of the facility.

It had said it shall put together a detailed response with adequate corrective and preventive measures to address the observations.

Shares of were trading at Rs 2,468.40 per scrip on BSE, up 3.62 per cent from its previous close.