Alkem Labs Q3 net profit rises 14 pc to Rs 205.45 cr

Drug firm Friday reported a 13.58 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 205.45 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 180.87 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,925.03 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,741.19 crore for the same period a year ago.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of the face value of 2 each, said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,893.50 per scrip on BSE, up 0.57 per cent from its previous close.

