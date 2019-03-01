TRS announces Prabhakar Rao as candidate for Council election

The ruling TRS in Telangana Friday announced sitting MLC MS Prabhakar Rao as its candidate for the state Legislative Council election from Hyderabad local authorities constituency.
TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finalised Prabhakar Rao's candidature, party sources said.
Prabhakar Rao's present term expires on May 1 this year.
Meanwhile, TRS working president K T Rama Rao announced that the parliamentary constituency level preparatory meetings would be held from March six.
The meetings, scheduled to start Friday, have been postponed in view of the developments involving India and Pakistan.
