JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Air Marshal Nambiar, decorated for gallantry in Kargil Ops, appointed AOC-in-C of Western Command

Modi's 'parakram' behind IAF pilot's return in 48 hours: Irani
Business Standard

TRS announces Prabhakar Rao as candidate for Council election

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The ruling TRS in Telangana Friday announced sitting MLC MS Prabhakar Rao as its candidate for the state Legislative Council election from Hyderabad local authorities constituency.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finalised Prabhakar Rao's candidature, party sources said.

Prabhakar Rao's present term expires on May 1 this year.

Meanwhile, TRS working president K T Rama Rao announced that the parliamentary constituency level preparatory meetings would be held from March six.

The meetings, scheduled to start Friday, have been postponed in view of the developments involving India and Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements