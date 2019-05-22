JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Air India to start new domestic and international flights from next month

Ministry of Tourism to have Russian interface by June end to help tourists from SCO nations: Swaraj
Business Standard

Aluminium futures remain flat on muted demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aluminium prices remained flat at Rs 145.30 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators were engaged in reducing their positions, tracking a weak trend overseas.

Besides, fading demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market fulled the downtrend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for May contracts remained flat at Rs 145.30 per kg in a business turnover of 1,343 lots.

On similar lines, the metal for June contracts was trading down by 10 paise, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 145.65 per kg in 95 lots.

Meanwhile, aluminium eased 0.08 per cent to USD 1,796 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 14:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements