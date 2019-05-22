Aluminium futures remain flat on muted demand

prices remained flat at Rs 145.30 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators were engaged in reducing their positions, tracking a weak trend overseas.

Besides, fading demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market fulled the downtrend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for May contracts remained flat at Rs 145.30 per kg in a business turnover of 1,343 lots.

On similar lines, the for June contracts was trading down by 10 paise, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 145.65 per kg in 95 lots.

Meanwhile, eased 0.08 per cent to USD 1,796 per tonne on the London Exchange.

