Aluminium futures shed 0.04% on global cues, low demand

prices eased 0.04 per cent to Rs 134.40 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators were engaged in reducing their positions, tracking a weak trend overseas.

Besides, fading demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market fulled the downtrend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for January declined 0.05 paise, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 134.40 per kg in business turnover of 3,988 lots.

On similar lines, the for April was trading down by 40 paise, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 135.40 per kg in 95 lots.

Meanwhile, slipped 0.5 per cent to USD 2,060 per tonne on the London Exchange.

