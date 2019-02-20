JUST IN
Aluminium futures up 0.11% on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aluminium prices inched up 0.11 per cent to Rs 131 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators created fresh positions amid rising domestic spot demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in February edged up by 15 paise, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 131 per kg in 4,523 lots.

Analysts said built up of positions by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues, led to the rise in aluminium prices.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 16:30 IST

