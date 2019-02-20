Won't allow oil refinery in coastal Konkan, says Sena minister

Two days after Devendra announced that the proposed Nanar refinery will be relocated, a has said the project won't be allowed anywhere else in the coastal Konkan region.

Opposition from farmers had prompted to move the location for what would be the country's biggest refinery, had announced Monday after the BJP forged an alliance with for the upcoming elections.

State-run companies and known as Saudi Aramco have teamed up to build the $44 billion (Rs 3 lakh crore) refinery, which is aimed at giving steady fuel supplies while meeting Saudi Arabia's need to secure for its oil.

"We (Sena) won't allow the to be set up anywhere in the Konkan region," Ramdas Kadam told reporters here Wednesday.

The announcement by Kadam came after Saudi Arabia's arrived in Tuesday night and is expected to announce investments in and infrastructure during the visit.

"Cancellation of the refinery project in Konkan was the first condition that had put before and The project will not take place anywhere in Konkan," the minister said.

"Shiv Sena communicated the party's Nanar refinery-related objections to Fadnavis," Kadam said.

The minister assured Desai that a notification cancelling the Nanar refinery project will be issued before the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls comes into effect, Kadam said.

Nanar village in district, some 400 km south of was to be the site for the world's biggest integrated and petrochemicals complex with a capacity to process 60 million tonnnes.

Nearly 14 villages and 850 families were likely to be affected due to the project. Thousands of farmers refused to surrender land, fearing it could damage a region famed for its Alphonso mangoes, vast cashew plantations and fishing hamlets that boast bountiful catches of seafood.

After their protests, land acquisition was stopped for the refinery at the proposed site at Nanar.

The entire Konkan belt is ecologically sensitive and is home to one of a large varieties of flora and fauna apart from animal, bird and reptile species and is tagged as one of the most fragile ecological zones in the world.

