Aluminium up 0.56% on spot demand, global cues

Aluminium prices went up 0.56 per cent to Rs 134.90 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators created fresh positions amid improved demand in the spot market and positive global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in February inched up by 75 paise, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 134.90 per kg in a business turnover of 5,478 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants on uptick in demand from consuming industries in the physical market and a firm trend in in overseas markets mainly influenced aluminium prices at futures trade.

