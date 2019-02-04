UK recognises Venezuela opposition leader as acting president p

-
Britain on Monday recognised Venezuela's opposition chief Juan Guaido as interim leader after President Nicolas Maduro rejected a demand by several European powers for fresh elections.
"UK alongside European allies now recognises @jguaido as interim constitutional president until credible elections can be held. Let's hope this takes us closer to ending humanitarian crisis," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement on Twitter.
