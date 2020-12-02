Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine in state

-
ALSO READ
Amarinder Singh tests negative for Covid-19 a day after aide tests positive
Punjab CM tests negative for Covid-19, ends week-long self-isolation
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh promises jobs, debt relief for landless farmers
Covid-19 impact: Punjab CM announces cancellation of college, varsity exams
Punjab seeks over Rs 80,000 cr Covid-19 aid from govt to secure livelihoods
-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will take the first shot of the anti-Covid vaccine in the state after it is cleared by the ICMR following which 1.25 lakh health workers would receive it.
The state government has also prioritised nearly 23 per cent of its three crore population, totalling 70 lakh, comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly population above the age of 50 years and people with comorbidities for the first phase of vaccination, an official statement said on Wednesday.
The CM made this announcement at a virtual Cabinet meeting here, convened to discuss the Covid situation in Punjab and the state's preparedness to roll out the vaccine, it said.
In line with the Centre's strategy for vaccination, Punjab has prioritised healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly population and people with comorbidities, it was decided in the meeting.
According to Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal, the state has compiled data of 1.25 lakh government and private healthcare workers to be vaccinated in the first phase.
Approximately 23 per cent of the state's population will be vaccinated in terms of the government of India guidelines on vaccine prioritisation, said Lal.
To ensure the seamless roll-out of the vaccination, the State Steering Committee is coordinating closely with the National Steering Committee, while the State Task Force will work in tandem with the district and block level task force committees for the same.
Following a review of the available facilities, the state has requested the Centre for certain additional cold chain equipment, including vaccine vans, deep freezers, ice-lined refrigerators, cold boxes, vaccine carriers, ice packs, thermometers and stabilisers, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU