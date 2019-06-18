JUST IN
Business Standard

Amitabh Bachchan shoots 'Gulabo Sitabo' in Lucknow

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday started filming for his next "Gulabo Sitabo" here.

The 76-year-old actor, who recently finished shooting for "Chehre", took to Twitter to share the news.

"One done another begun. Travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change and story change. From Lucknow today 'Gulabo Sitabo' and the look? Well, what can I say..." he wrote.

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, marks first collaboration between Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Set in Lucknow, the film is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

The film was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in November, but will now release on April 24, 2020.

"Gulabo Sitabo" is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 13:05 IST

