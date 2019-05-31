Amitabh Kant-led task force suggests policy framework for infra projects

A task force on headed by Aayog has suggested to develop a National Policy Framework (NPMPF) for effective execution of public sector and public-private partnership (PPP) infrastructure projects.

It has also recommended to set up a nodal body for certification of chartered professionals to create world-class infrastructure in the country.

According to the report, titled 'The Task Force Project/ Program Management', project management, with a view to deliver on time and within budget is a learnable capability that can be institutionalised as demonstrated by the development experiences of USA, UK, UAE, and

"It is suggested to develop a national project/ Program Management Policy Framework (NPMPF). NPMPF can refer to the already available global best standards on project/ program management, and suggest procedures and guidelines for effective project execution of public sector and PPP projects," the report said.

It said will need 70 lakh skilled project managers in the next 10 years.

"While the constitution of a nodal body through the legislative framework has been agreed to, in view of the time required for the various procedures and approvals involved as well as the pressing need for project management professionals requirements of the upcoming projects, in the interim the mandate is decided to be undertaken on a fast track through Quality Council of (QCI)," the report said.

According to a recent MoSPI report, it has been observed that more than 25 per cent of central sector projects are delayed beyond their scheduled date of completion, and there has been a significant cost overrun of around Rs 3.17 lakh crore in these projects.

The of has set ambitious growth plans and committed massive investment of close to Rs 5.97 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector in the current financial year.

Further, it is estimated that about Rs 304 lakh crore of investment is required in the Indian infrastructure sector till 2040 in order to sustain the country's development.

The mandate of the task-force included analysing the performance of public sector and PPP projects during the last decade and take stock of the current situation of public sector and PPP projects.

It also included laying down a plan of action suggesting short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies for improving project management practices in the public sector and PPP commensurate with the best international practices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)