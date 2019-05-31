Sitharaman: India's first woman FM; looks to steer economy out of slowdown

Sitharaman Friday broke the glass ceiling again as she became the first full-time woman Finance Minister, who will present Modi 2.0 government's maiden Budget that should look to take out the country from slowing growth, create jobs, attract investments and tackle sector woes.

Sitharaman's first day in office was greeted by GDP growth rate slowing down to five-year low of 5.8 per cent in January-March quarter, slower than even China, and unemployment rate rising to 45 year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

Before she took charge of the Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, she drove to the official residence of her predecessor Arun Jaitley, who had opted out of the second term of on health grounds.

in a tweet congratulated Sitharaman on her new role as "As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she's shattered the glass ceiling by all means".

The two-time MP, Sitharaman was the in the Modi government's first term and in the second term she has been tasked with managing the Finance portfolio, which is considered the most important in the functioning of government after Home and Defence.

Prior to this, Indira Gandhi, as Prime Minister, of in 1970-71.

member from Karnataka, Sitharaman, 60, is considered to be a protege of Jaitley.

She had handled the and (independent charge) of when the came to power in 2014. Subsequently, in September 2017, she was appointed as of Even then, her predecessor in the ministry was Jaitley, who was handling the portfolios of Finance, Defence and Corporate Affairs.

also held the additional charge of Defence portfolio in 1970s.

Minister of State in the Anurag Thakur also assumed charge.

Son of former Prem Kumar Dhumal, Anurag Thakur had won the Hamirpur constituency for the fourth time by defeating of the by nearly four lakh votes, a record margin for the constituency.

44-year-old Thakur was also the of the (BCCI) from May 2016 to February 2017. The had ordered his ouster as the BCCI in January that year for trying to hinder the implementation of the Lodha reforms.

Born on August 18, 1959, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman is an alumnus of and School of Economics.

She did her Masters in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University,

Sitharaman served as an to in the Agricultural Engineers Association, She subsequently worked as (Research and Analysis) with Price Waterhouse, During this time she also briefly worked with BBC World Service.

On her return to India, she served as at

Sitharaman joined the in 2008, and was made a member of the She was nominated as in March 2010 and has been a since then.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)