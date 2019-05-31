Monsoon to be below normal over north, south India: IMD

The overall across the country is "most likely" to be normal this season but it will be below normal over north and south India, the Meteorological Department said in its forecast Friday.

The El-Nino phenomenon, generally believed to have its impact on monsoon, will continue during the rainy season. However, there is a possibility of these conditions to turn neutral during the later part of the rainfall season, the IMD said.

The El-Nino is linked to the heating of Pacific waters.

is likely to be below normal in July and normal in August.

"Rainfall over the country as a whole for the 2019 southwest season is most likely to be normal," the IMD said.

It is likely to be 96 per cent of the Long Period Average, the IMD said.

The over the country as a whole from 1951-2000 is 89 centimeters. Anything between 96-104 per cent of the is normal.

Monsoon is categorised as below normal if the is between 90-96 per cent and classified as deficient, if below that. Anything above 110 per cent of the LPA is classified as excess.

Region-wise, the seasonal rainfall is likely to be 94 per cent of LPA over north-west India, 100 per cent of LPA over central India, 97 per cent of LPA over southern peninsula and 91 per cent of LPA over northeast India, all with a model error of plus or minus 8 per cent.

The northwest sub-division of the IMD covers the entire north India, while the subdivision encompasses states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, and

The subdivision covers states of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and the entire northeast, while the southern peninsula covers the five states of the south and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

"The monthly rainfall over the country as whole is likely to be 95 per cent of its LPA during July and 99 per cent of LPA during August both with a model error of plus or minus 9 per cent.

"The current weak El Nino conditions over Pacific are likely to continue during the monsoon season with some possibility of these conditions to turn to neutral ENSO conditions during the later part of the monsoon season," the IMD said.

The monsoon is likely to make onset over around June 6, five days after its normal onset date.

