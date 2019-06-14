AMU will celebrate International Yoga Day in a big way: Registrar

(AMU) will celebrate International Yoga Day in a big way on June 21, said on Friday.

Giving details of the event, he said, " has been observing International Yoga Day since 2015, but this year it will be done in a big way. The celebrations will be marked by a series of events beginning June 15...some prominent yoga exponents have been invited to deliver lectures and hold workshops."



"A special feature of this year's event will be a four-day-long training programme, especially for girls. It will be organised by the Department of Physical Education," he added.

The week-long programme is being organised by the of

The university authorities also rejected reports in a section of the media that there is no programme scheduled on International Yoga Day at

