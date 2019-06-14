Nickel strengthens 1.25 pc on spot demand

prices edged up by 1.25 per cent to Rs 878.20 per kg in futures trade Friday amid pick-up in demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, to be delivered in June contracts was trading higher by Rs 10.80, or 1.25 per cent, to Rs 878.20 per kg with a business turnover of 7,961 lots.

Analysts said expansion of positions by traders tracking pick-up in demand from alloy-makers in the spot market mainly supported prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)