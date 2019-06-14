Intellicus Showcases its Powerful Next-gen BI Capabilities at LiveWorx'19

/ -- was back at LiveWorx this year in to showcase its BI capabilities. This year, LiveWorx was focused on for digital transformation. In sync with this trend, demonstrated how next-gen BI can be leveraged to accelerate digital transformation and get more value from it.

Self-Serve + Machine Learnt Predictions + Visualizations + What-If = Next-gen BIThe whole concept of next-gen BI revolves around empowering users. The idea is to enable users to do self serve and perform predictive, what-if on their everyday data.

At LiveWorx 19, demonstrated how built-in data science and capabilities enable users to get predictive insights on their operational data in easy steps. With these insights, users can plan for the next hour or day or week, etc. Intellicus users can also do what-if on their data and get intelligence on possible future outcomes in case some factors vary. In addition to these key highlights, the audience at the event also got a glimpse of the new interactive and responsive visualizations in Intellicus.

As a next-gen BI, Intellicus equips its users to address the challenges for today and tomorrow. They can plan more scientifically and get the best outcomes - and this empowerment contributes significantly in expediting digital transformation.

Rajesh Murthty, at Intellicus, also presented an Ignite Talk at the event and spoke about how Intellicus enables users to apply models in real time for predictions.

"We have received a very enthusiastic response to our enhanced capabilities. Our users are excited to use them for Intellicus is happy and proud to be leading innovation and transformation in BI," he said.

About Intellicus:



Intellicus is a BI product company, founded in 2004. At Intellicus, we have a passion to deliver a world class BI and analytics experience to all our users. Our customizable and modular solution has made us the product of choice for more than 14,000 large & small scale enterprises across the globe. Our flexible architecture and robust integration framework has won OEM relationships with leading ISVs. We have 50+ ISV partners who sell Intellicus either standalone or embedded in their products, and also implement it for their customers.

