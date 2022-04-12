Anand Rathi Wealth Q4 profit rises over three-fold to Rs 35 crore

Wealth on Tuesday reported an over three-fold jump in its profit after tax at Rs 35 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

In comparison, the company had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 10 crore in the same quarter the preceding fiscal, Wealth said in a statement.

Revenue rose by 49 per cent to Rs 115 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 77 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire financial year 2021-22, the company posted a PAT of Rs 127 crore and a revenue of Rs 426 crore.

"Our growth in AUM to Rs 32,906 crore, 23 percent over last year, has helped us deliver strong growth in topline and much higher margins.

"Our revenue increased by 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 426 crore and PAT increased by 184 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 127 crores for the year," the company's CEO Rakesh Rawal said.

The company was listed in December 2021.

Wealth operates in financial services with a focus on mutual fund distribution and sale of financial products.

