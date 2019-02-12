Anil Ambani negotiated Rafale deal on behalf of Modi: NCP

The NCP on Tuesday alleged that industrialist negotiated the Rafale contract on behalf of and cited an e-mail to drive home its point.

called the controversial fighter jet deal as "pre-planned loot of the country's money".

Malik also charged with being the "main person who got everything done" as he referred to of the Centre dropping the anti-corruption clause from the deal.

He cited the e-mail written by an to a French to allege that Ambani had met the French days before the signing of the deal during Modi's visit to in 2015, and that the industrialist was aware of the MoU that and the European country signed.

"Now, the government has been completely exposed. The entire deal was negotiated by on behalf of Modi and the e-mail has exposed everything," Malik said.

"It is a pre-planned loot of the country's money. Modi was the main person who has done everything. And was working on behalf of Modi," the added.

The government, as well as Ambani, have strongly denied any wrongdoing in the fighter jet agreement with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)