Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur to collaborate 31 years after Mr. India'

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor have teased that they are working together on something super exciting, 31 years after the release of cult classic Mr. India.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to tease their new project.

Discusssing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them @AnilKapoor, Shekhar tweeted alongside a picture in which he can be seen adjusting the actor's cap.

Anil also shared the same photograph on social media and said he is excited about working with the filmmaker again.

Feels like deja vu. @shekharkapur and I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting. We're hoping to create the same magic we did before with Mr. India...The cap adjustment was lucky then, and it might do the trick this time as well, the actor, 62, tweeted.

Mr. India, which released in 1987, also featured Amirsh Puri, Sridevi and Satish Kaushik.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 16:31 IST

