Anirban Lahiri returns to action at Detroit

-
ALSO READ
Lahiri eyes revival of fortunes at Indian Open
Lahiri, Kiradech eye redemption at Players Championship
Lahiri finishes at T-59 as Mitchell beats big names for maiden win
Lahiri and Shubhankar team up for Zurich Classic New Orleans
Lahiri starts with 5-under in first round at Memorial; lies third
-
Struggling with his form, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will return to the PGA Tour this week when he tees up at the Rocket Mortgage Classic here.
Lahiri, who has managed only seven cuts in 15 starts, is still seeking his first Top-10 in 2019 and he will need a few good weeks to ensure he is back into the FedExCup play-offs and has a PGA Tour card for the next season.
The Indian will be among the first to tee off alongside Tyler Duncan and Tom Hoge.
The top draw this week is Gary Woodland, the 2019 US Open champion, and also present is Chez Reavie, who won last week at the Travelers.
Reavie has had a good run with T14 at Bethpage in PGA and T3 at Pebble Beach and his first win in almost 11 years at Travelers.
Woodland returns to action after his life-changing major championship victory.
Detroit City returns to the Tour for the first time since 2009 as Detroit Golf Club hosts this brand-new event.
A full field of 156 will tee it up for the first time on a composite track made up of the North and South courses for their chance at USD 1.314 million from the USD 7.3 million prize pool.
The composite course this week will use 17 holes from the North and one from the South that will stretch out to 7,340 yards and play to Par-72.
This will also be the first test with four Par-5 holes since the Memorial four events ago.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU