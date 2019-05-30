Tahir becomes first spinner to bowl first over in World Cup match

South Africa's on Thursday became the first spinner to bowl the first over in a match during the tournament-opener against hosts England, here.

handed the ball to Tahir after winning the toss and the leg-spinner didn't disappoint as he dismissed England opener Jonny Bairstow (0) in the second ball.

Tahir deceived Bairstow with a googly as the opener ended up giving a catch to wicket-keeper without bothering the scorer.

In the 1992 World Cup, off-spinner Dipak Patel had bowled the second over during a match against

Tahir (40 years and 64 days) also became the oldest South African to play in a match. The previous record was held by his compatriot (40 years and 39 days).

Henry was picked to play against in during

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)