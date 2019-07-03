Another pro-Dhinakaran AIADMK MLA returns to CM's camp

The ruling AIADMK got a boost with one more pro-Dhinakaran AIADMK MLA returning to the party fold Wednesday.

V T Kalaiselvan, who met Chief Minister K Palaniswami here, lashed out at rival leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran, saying he constantly spoke about "toppling Amma government."



Kalaiselvan's meeting with the AIADMK joint coordinator came a day after another such legislator, E Rathinasabapathy, met the chief minister, in growing indications that all was not well in the AMMK.

Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal had issued notices to the two legislators besides S Prabhu, another MLA, in April for alleged anti-party activites.

They had however obtained a stay against it in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters, Kalaiselvan said Dhinakaran was constantly talking about "toppling Amma government," Amma being a referrence to former chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa.

"Amma had often said AIADMK would flourish years even after her times... God took her away but we could not digest the slogan (by Dhinakaran) that Amma's government will be dismantled. No AIADMK worker can accept this," he said.

Kalaiselvan was flanked by Fisheries minister D Jayakumar and Rathinasabapathy when he addressed reporters.

Kalaiselvan and Rathinasabapathy said they had always opposed Dhinakaran whenever he talked of toppling the government.

Dhinakaran was working in an "authoritative manner" and should "step away," Kalaiselvan, representing Vriddachalam Assembly segment, said.

Prabhu will also return to the ruling party fold, he claimed, responding to a question.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)