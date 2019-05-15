Anthill Ventures selects 15 startups for A-Scale, will provide mentorship

Anthill Ventures, which handholds early-stage startups, on Wednesday announced that 15 have been shortlisted for A-Scale, an Asian market access programme based in

A cohort of 15 from Singapore, India, Israel, and the US with cutting-edge solutions for health tech, media and urban have been selected after evaluation of over 300 applications received from across the world, a press release said here.

This programme has the support of Enterprise Singapore, a government agency that is championing enterprise development.

It is also in charge of developing Singapore's startup ecosystem.

is part of the agency's "Startup SG Accelerator" initiative providing mentorship and resources to support the growth of start-ups, it said.

Through A-Scale, the shortlisted will gain access to over 100 global subject matter experts, over 50 corporate partners and an opportunity to implement their smart products and solutions in the public sector via government organisations.

The programme will help each of the selected startups to raise funding of up to $1 million and an additional syndicated $20 million smart capital via Anthill's co-investors network, the release said.

The shortlisted media and health tech startups will benefit from existing market access programmes and speed-scaling ecosystem in India- Anthill Studio and Lumos, respectively.

founder and CEO, Prasad Vanga, said: "The batch of 15 aspiring startups selected for A-Scale is a testimony of Anthill's commitment towards building a strong innovation ecosystem globally."

The startups were evaluated based on quality of technology solutions, growth potential, product readiness and scalable business model.

The selected startups are focused on building new technologies-based solutions across healthcare, smart cities, media tech, among others, the release added.