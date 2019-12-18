JUST IN
Citizenship Act: No stay on the law for now, SC to take up case on Jan 22
Jamia Millia students protest against Citizenship Act, NRC enters 3rd day

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Students leave from Jamia Millia Islamia as the university is closed till Jan. 5 following the protests aginst Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Photo: PTI

Protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens outside Jamia Millia Islamia University here entered third day on Wednesday.

The protesters, including students and local residents, hung a large map of India outside the varsity gate number 7 showing the places where students from other universities are carrying out protests against the CAA.

Another large poster urged the protesters "to maintain the acceleration with zero violence (sic)".
