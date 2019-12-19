Anti-CAA protests: 19 IndiGo flights cancelled, 16 others delayed

Nineteen IndiGo flights were cancelled and 16 others were delayed as crew members were stuck in traffic jam at NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests on Thursday, a Delhi airport official said.

Three airlines -- Vistara, Air India and IndiGo -- announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests at various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights.

"Till now, 16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights as the crew members were stuck in traffic jam and because of other issues," the official said.

