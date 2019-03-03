Antique guns stolen from Raj Bhawan Mount Abu

Seven antique guns were stolen from Raj Bhawan in Rajasthan's district, police said Sunday.

The antique guns used for display were stolen from Raj Bhawan on Saturday night, of Police (SP), Sirohi, said.

A case against unidentified persons has been lodged and investigation is underway, Meena added.

Raj Bhawan is the summer resort of the Governor.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)